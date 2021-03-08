Campus Queretaro Students Provide Name for Red Wolf Statue at A-State

JONESBORO – In conjunction with the student leadership group at Campus Queretaro, the Arkansas State University SGA voted recently to name the red wolf statue located at Aggie Circle “Tiago.”

Signifying the formal name of the Mexican state’s main city, Santiago de Queretaro, Tiago was the name for the statue suggested by the students at Campus Queretaro to the Jonesboro-based A-State SGA.

“It was our honor to work with our fellow students from Queretaro to come up with a name that reflects where Tiago was from and our close relationship with the campus,” SGA President Rashad Kirksey said.

Tiago joins Mohegan and Rufus as named red wolf statues on the A-State campus. Commissioned by the SGA in 2016, the sculpture was cast in the state of Queretaro in Mexico, and provided to the A-State campus as a symbol of the two campuses’ linkage.

“The wolf has a powerful place in the local culture of Mexico, and to have our students both here and at Campus Queretaro collaborate on a name is special,” Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said. “For several years, Tiago has been a part of campus events and has begun to have its own traditions, like rubbing the paws for good luck.”

Placed on campus near the Reng Student Union and the Aggie Circle flags, Tiago was installed in 2017, and now to commemorate the first graduating class from Campus Queretaro this spring 2021, now has a name.

“It’s perfect timing for our students to have come up with Tiago’s name,” Damphousse said. “It’s hard to believe, but this May will be the first graduating class of students at Queretaro.”

