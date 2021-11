Volunteer Coordinator at Canopy NWA, Mariah Green, encourages participation in the upcoming Canopy Supply Drive to provide incoming refugees with necessities.

Pete Hartman speaks with Mariah Green who is the Volunteer Coordinator at Canopy NWA regarding the Canopy Supply Drive taking place this Saturday November 6 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Canopy NWA helps refugees settle into the community and this donation drive encourages community members to contribute items for Welcome Kits provided to refugees. More information on how to participate can be found at https://www.faylib.org/event/5718796