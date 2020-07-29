It’s no secret that aerobic exercise is good for our health, and there is a long list of reasons why.

Also called cardiovascular exercise, cardio involves the repetitive movement of large muscle groups like your legs, hips and arms. This causes you to breathe faster and more deeply, which increases the amount of oxygen in your lungs, and causes your heart to beat faster.

Regular cardio can help reduce your risk of developing many chronic conditions including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer. It can help you manage existing conditions by improving blood pressure and cholesterol, lowering blood sugar and strengthening your heart and lungs.

It also triggers the release of endorphins, which are mood-boosting neurochemicals that can help to decrease stress and anxiety.

Any type of movement that increases your heart rate is beneficial, and with the arrival of warmer weather, outdoor activities like walking, jogging and biking are great options for getting in some movement while enjoying some fresh air in our local great spaces.

Staying hydrated is always important during exercise, particularly if you’re going to be outside in the heat. So, make sure to drink plenty of water!

This is Erica Perkins for Church Health.