Church in Raleigh Added to Shelby County Vax Locations





Following calls from advocates and elected leaders for expanded vaccine access in underserved neighborhoods, a new distribution site will open next week at the Greater Imani Cathedral in the north Memphis neighborhood of Raleigh.

The location is a collaboration between the City of Memphis, the Shelby County Health Department and the nonprofit Christ Community Health Services.

“The partnership with Greater Imani Church will not only help us reach a geographic area where vaccinations were not previously accessible, it also achieves another important goal by making vaccination more available in underserved Black and brown communities,” Shelby County Health Department director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the county also opened a vaccination site at the Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven.



The announcement comes as the health department will need to reschedule multiple days' worth of vaccine appointments after closing sites for two days last week and through Saturday this week due to winter weather.

