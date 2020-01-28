Community Spotlight: ARLEAP Here to Help

Today Corporal Greg Dawson from the Fayetteville Police Department joins Pete to talk about the Arkansas Law Enforcement Assistance Program (ARLEAP), a program designed to provide officer survival skills to the law enforcement community of Arkansas.

ARLEAP works to promote the mental, emotional, and spiritual health of members of the law enforcement by providing therapeutic tools, such as Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) intervention. These services help the individual, or team, process symptoms such as anxiety and depression in an advantageous way that emphasizes personal wellbeing, especially following a traumatic event.

For more information, visit the ARLEAP website.