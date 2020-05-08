Community Spotlight: Beaver Water District Hosts Virtual Challenge

Today Pete is joined via phone by Amy Wilson with the Beaver Water District to talk about National Drinking Water Week.

The Beaver Water District is hosting a virtual challenge, the Water Education Contest, through May 31st. Challenges are social distancing-friendly and offer a variety of educational opportunities to learn about how much water we use on average, and why it is important to take care of our water sources. Those who complete the challenge will receive a water-themed bandana.

To claim your bandana, email education@bwdh2o.org. For more information, visit the Beaver Water District's official website.