Community Spotlight: CASA Volunteer Opportunity

Today Pete talks with Colleen Smith from CASA of Northwest Arkansas. Court Appointed Special Advocates work to protect the interests of children moving through the foster care system in NWA, and the program offers meaningful volunteer opportunities.

CASA is in need of volunteer advocates right now and is looking for eligible individuals to complete the training process to join the team. A list of requirements can be found on the CASA website, including but not limited to being 21 and older, committing 2 - 3 hours per week to CASA, and completion of the training program. Tune into this installment to hear more about this wonderful program.