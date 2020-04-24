Community Spotlight: Earth Day Challenge and Washington Co. Spring Cleanup

Today Pete is joined via phone by Taylor Gladwin with Fayetteville Recycling and Trash Collection to talk about the upcoming Boston Mountain Earth Day Virtual Challenge. To play, download the Goose Chase app and create an account, then search for The Boston Mountain Earth Day Virtual Challenge. The Challenge is social distancing-friendly and runs through May 31st.

Taylor also tells us about the upcoming Washington County Bulky Waste Cleanup to take place from May 7th through May 9th. Residents of Washington County can bring their bulky waste to the Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown and dispose of it for free.

For more information, visit the City of Fayetteville website.