Community Spotlight: Historic Cane Hill's City of Hope Exhibition to Open This Saturday

Today Pete talks with Lawrence McElroy, director of arts and culture and museum curator of Historic Cane Hill, as well as doctoral student Mariah McElroy, about a new exhibition opening up at Cane Hill.

The new exhibition, the City of Hope, opens this Saturday, February 15th, and will run through April 4th. The City of Hope honors Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy and reminds us of the Poor People's Campaign of 1968.

The exhibition is free to visit Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.