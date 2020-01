Today Pete talks with Nancy Hartney and Josh Flynn from the Fayetteville Public Library to talk about an upcoming event, Human Library.

Human Library is an organization designed to challenge stereotypes and prejudices through human connection and conversation, with the goal of building social cohesion and celebrating diversity in our local community.

This event will take place from 1 pm - 5 pm tomorrow, January 25th, at the Fayetteville Public Library.