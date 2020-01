Today Pete talks with Ashley Forsgren and Taylor Meador from CES, Children's Emergency Shelter in Fort Smith, about GetREAL24, an independent living program for young adults aging out of the foster care system. GetREAL24 requires participants to participate in a multiweek life training course where they can learn a variety of skills, such as cooking, cleaning, and stress-coping.

Tune into this segment to learn more about GetREAL24 and the Children's Emergency Shelter's mission.