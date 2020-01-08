Community Spotlight: People Helping People's New Flamingo House

Today Pete talks with Susan Hopkins from People Helping People, a non-profit organization, located in Eureka Springs, designed to help people afford their prescriptions.

Susan tells Pete about People Helping People's new booth, the Flamingo House, inside a local antique mall, Hobbies and Homestead. Proceeds from the Flamingo House will allow People Helping People continue providing aid to those in need.

If you would like to help without visiting their booth in Eureka Springs, People Helping People has volunteer opportunities and accepts donations. Visit their website for more information.