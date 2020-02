Today Pete is joined by Melissa Terry from the Fayetteville Housing Authority Board to talk about several positions that need to be filled on Fayetteville city boards. Requirements include living within Fayetteville city limits, availability during meeting hours, and being over 18 years old. To browse open positions, visit the City of Fayetteville website.

Applications must be received by 5 pm on Friday, February 21st, at the City Clerk's office by hand or by email.