Community Spotlight: Summer Immersion Program for Girls Who Code

Today Pete is joined by Carol Martin-Longwell, a recruiter for Girls Who Code - an organization working to close the gender gap in technology career fields - to talk about the upcoming Summer Immersion Program.

The Summer Immersion Program, beginning in June, is a free seven week long program for 9th through 11th grade girls held in Bentonville. The Summer Immersion Program functions as a stepping stone for girls interested in pursuing a career in the technology and computer science fields. Previous experience in computer science or coding is not necessary to participate and succeed in this program.

For more information, contact summerimmersion@girlswhocode.com.