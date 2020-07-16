Community Spotlight: Summer Volunteer Opportunity and Upcoming Movie Night

Today Pete is joined via phone by Carla Laing with the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter to talk about a volunteer opportunity and an upcoming movie night event.

Mow for Hope is a volunteer opportunity providing lawn care in exchange for donations to benefit the shelter. Mow for Hope runs from July 6 to August 8, and is a perfect opportunity for teenagers to get out of the house while serving their community. To volunteer to be a mower, click here.

The Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter will also be hosting a movie night event on July 21 at the 112 Drive-In Theater. This event will feature showings of Back to the Future and E.T. beginning at 7:15 p.m., and all proceeds will benefit the shelter and the Hope Academy of NWA. Because space is limited due to social distancing protocol, early ticket purchase is suggested. General parking costs $50 per car and premium parking costs $75 per car. Purchase tickets here.