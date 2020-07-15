Community Spotlight: Walton Arts Center Launches Ghost Light Recover Fund

Today Pete is joined via phone by Jennifer Wilson, Director of Public Relations with the Walton Arts Center, to talk about some changes to programming at the WAC.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Walton Arts Center is postponing all large-scale programming until January 2021. Instead, the WAC will be launching a Ghost Light Recovery Fund to ensure their return.

Tune into this episode to hear the full update about the Walton Arts Center's plan for the forseeable future, and visit their website to learn more about the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.