Today Pete talks with Bonnie Miller and Chloe Roane from The League of Women Voters of Washington County, a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization encouraging active political participation, about two upcoming candidate forums.

The State Disctrict Court Judge Candidate Forum will be this Sunday at 1:30 pm, followed by the Circut Judge Candidate Forum at 2:30 pm. Both forums will be held at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is February 3rd.