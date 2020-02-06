Companies offer rebuke of Tennessee's anti-LGBT adoption law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee are predicting economic backlash from a newly enacted adoption state law and other proposals that target LGBT people. A letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan to state officials offers the most wide-spanning rebuke to date of the law signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Representatives from Dell, Warner Music Nashville, Postmates, Nashville Soccer Club spoke at a Nashville news conference announcing the letter. A Postmates representative said the food delivery company might not go through with plans to add to its base of 650 employees in Nashville over the legislation.

