Contact Us

KUAF Public Radio is located at 9 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville, AR.

Edit | Remove

KUAF 91.3 Public Radio is located in the Carver Center for Public Radio at 9 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Our zip code is 72701. Map to Station



General Questions: kuafinfo@uark.edu or 479-575-2556

Ways to submit your PSA to KUAF?: click here

KUAF is a part of the Unversity of Arkansas. The University of Arkansas Foundation, Inc.--an Arkansas non-profit corporation and tax exempt 501(c)(3) corporation. Please call Leigh Wood for Employer Identification Number (EIN). Leigh's direct phone is 479-575-7259.