As a sixteen year old, Matt Ross-Spang found himself an internship working at Sun Studios. Less than 20 years later, he's a Grammy-winning producer and sound engineer whose work includes remastered releases from Elvis Presley, as well as artists such as Jason Isbell, Margo Price, and John Prine. Today he's building his own brand-new old-fashioned studio at Crosstown Concourse. Darel Snodgrass hosts A Conversation with Matt Ross-Spang.



