As COVID-19 Infections Slow, Vaccinations Continue and the PUA System Reopens

By 20 minutes ago

More than 30 days into the new year and the rate of COVID-19 infection across the state appears to have slowed. Hospitalizations are a two-month low and active cases have dropped below 16,500 for the first time since early December, but state Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero urged Arkansans to continue taking coronavirus precautions, especially as national experts expect variants of the virus to become the dominant strain, which could lead to another surge of cases. During Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson also announced the state has used nearly 62 percent of the vaccine doses that had been designated for healthcare and long-term care facilities. He also learned Arkansas would getting a five percent boost in vaccine doses starting this week. That's on top of a 16 percent increase received last week. Walmart, which is a preferred federal supplier of the vaccine, will also receive more doses later this month. However, Hutchinson said the state is not yet ready to move on to the other groups of people included in phase 1B of the rollout plan, but vaccinations of teachers and staff at educational and childcare organizations and people 70 and older is continuing. The governor also announced he'd be allowing an 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to expire as planned on Feb. 3 and discussed what he believes should be in the third coronavirus relief package that's being debated in Washington, D.C. Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston was also present at the briefing to discuss Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which re-opened to applicants on Friday after undergoing updates. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson
Asa Hutchinson
Coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccine

Gov. Hutchinson Discusses Vaccines, Marjorie Taylor Green on "This Week"

By Feb 1, 2021
Courtesy / ABC This Week

This weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson was on ABC's This Week to discuss vaccines and politics. He was asked about vaccine distribution as the country transitions from one presidential administration to another, as well as his thoughts on freshman GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., who has come under criticism for her comments and actions before and during her time in office.

6.5 Percent of Arkansans Vaccinated As Biden Administration Announces Increase in Dose Allotments

By & Jan 27, 2021
Courtesy / Governor's Office

During his weekly coronavirus response briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is making progress on getting the COVID-19 vaccine into Arkansans’ arms. He cited rankings from The New York Times, which put the Natural State in tenth place with 6.5 percent of the population vaccinated against the virus so far. Hutchinson also said he wants Arkansans to know the state is making sure second doses of the vaccine are being allocated for those who’ve received the first dose.

Arkansas Health Department Monitoring for COVID-19 Variants

By Jan 20, 2021

It's been 10 months since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Arkansas and infections are continuing to increase at a pace of over a thousand new cases per day. While new case numbers were comparatively low on Monday and Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson warned the decrease shouldn't be mistaken for the end of the crisis. Hutchinson, who is 70, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Arkansas Department of Health earlier this week. He also provided an update on the doses received by the state. As is usually the case, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr.

Governor Announces "Ready for Life" Workforce Development Initiative

By Jan 14, 2021

Ready for Life is a statewide initiative with collaborative partners in education, workforce, business, industry and government. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is committed $14.7 million to the effort, which aims to connect skilled workers with employers more efficiently.

Teachers Ecstatic As Governor Moves Up Vaccination Timeline for Certain 1B Groups

By Jan 13, 2021

At Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state was on target to vaccinate the 180,000 eligible healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff in phase 1A of the rollout. Given that progress, he said the state would start making the COVID-19 vaccine available to some people in group 1B sooner than originally planned.