As COVID-19 Infections Slow, Vaccinations Continue and the PUA System Reopens

More than 30 days into the new year and the rate of COVID-19 infection across the state appears to have slowed. Hospitalizations are a two-month low and active cases have dropped below 16,500 for the first time since early December, but state Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero urged Arkansans to continue taking coronavirus precautions, especially as national experts expect variants of the virus to become the dominant strain, which could lead to another surge of cases. During Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson also announced the state has used nearly 62 percent of the vaccine doses that had been designated for healthcare and long-term care facilities. He also learned Arkansas would getting a five percent boost in vaccine doses starting this week. That's on top of a 16 percent increase received last week. Walmart, which is a preferred federal supplier of the vaccine, will also receive more doses later this month. However, Hutchinson said the state is not yet ready to move on to the other groups of people included in phase 1B of the rollout plan, but vaccinations of teachers and staff at educational and childcare organizations and people 70 and older is continuing. The governor also announced he'd be allowing an 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to expire as planned on Feb. 3 and discussed what he believes should be in the third coronavirus relief package that's being debated in Washington, D.C. Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston was also present at the briefing to discuss Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which re-opened to applicants on Friday after undergoing updates. To watch the full briefing, click here.