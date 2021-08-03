Related Program: 
COVID-19 Patients Becoming Younger in Arkansas

New data analysis from Arkansas Covid revelas a steady rise in virus cases among children ten and younger in Arkansas.

COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics are taking place throughout the KUAF listening area during August.

For more information about vaccine clinics, vaccinations and other covid-19 information, you can click here, or call 800- 985-6030

July Virus Cases Surge

By Aug 2, 2021

July ended with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nearing the highs of the winter surge. We talked to Rachel Sanchez-Smith and Rob Wells from Arkansas Covid about what the summer numbers regarding the virus might mean going forward.