COVID-19 Patients Becoming Younger in Arkansas By Kyle Kellams • 3 hours ago New data analysis from Arkansas Covid revelas a steady rise in virus cases among children ten and younger in Arkansas. Tags: COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics By KUAF Staff • 6 hours ago Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics are taking place throughout the KUAF listening area during August. For more information about vaccine clinics, vaccinations and other covid-19 information, you can click here, or call 800- 985-6030 July Virus Cases Surge By Kyle Kellams • Aug 2, 2021 July ended with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nearing the highs of the winter surge. We talked to Rachel Sanchez-Smith and Rob Wells from Arkansas Covid about what the summer numbers regarding the virus might mean going forward.