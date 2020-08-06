COVID-19 Updates for Monday, March 30, 2020

March 30, 2020 1:52 p.m. — Another Death Related to COVID-19 Reported in Arkansas

There has been an additional death from coronavirus bringing the state's total to seven. Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirms Arkansas has 473 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 62 patients are hospitalized. That's an increase of 19. You can watch the governor's daily press briefing here.

March 30, 2020 9:17 a.m. — 21c Museum Hotel Temporarily Closes

The 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville, along with the rest of the 21c Museum Hotel properties, is closing and suspending all exhibitions and cultural programming until futher notice. For more information, click here.

March 30, 2020 9:12 a.m. — Mercy Adapts, Expands Services In Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

Mercy hospitals in Fort Smith and NWA will open temporary triage space near main ER entrances specifically for those who think they have COVID-19, where patients can be isolated from others with non-COVID-19 related issues. The majority of non-emergent visits will also transition to virtual spaces in order to decrease risk of exposure, and specialized convenient care clinics for those with suspected respiratory illnesses have been opened as well. For more information, click here.