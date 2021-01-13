COVID-19 Vaccine Offered to UAFS Health Students, Faculty

In his first coronavirus response briefing of the new year, Governor Asa Hutchinson began by laying out the state's plan and timeline for vaccinating people in groups 1A, 1B, 1C and eventually the general public. Vaccinations for group 1A got underway before the holidays. That group includes high-priority healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and resident. The governor also expanded the first round of vaccinations to first responders bringing the total of Arkansans eligible for the vaccine to 180,000.