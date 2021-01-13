Related Program: 
COVID-19 Vaccine Offered to UAFS Health Students, Faculty

  • Coleman Pharmacy partnered with UAFS to host a COVID-19 vaccine on campus on the first day of the spring semester.
    Courtesy / UAFS

More than 300 students attending the University of Arkansas Fort Smith had the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. A vaccination clinic was hosted on campus thanks to a partnership between Coleman Pharmacy and the UAFS College of Health Sciences.

