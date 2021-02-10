COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Arkansas top 425,000, new cases trend lower

New and active COVID-19 cases continued to trend lower and the number of vaccines distributed topped 425,000, according to Wednesday’s (Feb. 10) report from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The ADH report showed 1,092 new COVID-19 cases, well below the 2,246 reported on the previous Wednesday. Total testing in the past 24 hours was 9,997, below the 11,873 reported the previous Wednesday.

New confirmed and probable cases pushed the cumulative total to 309,740. Active confirmed and probable cases fell by 708 to 14,190, which was also well below the 16,533 active cases on the previous Wednesday. Deaths rose by 26 to 5,174. Hospitalizations fell by 40 to 735, well below the 884 on the previous Wednesday. The ADH also reported 82 available ICU beds as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, down from 105 on Tuesday.

The state has received 602,075 vaccines since federal distribution began Dec. 14, including 200 in the past 24 hours. Vaccines administered in the previous 24 hours rose by 12,483 to 404,695, or 67.2% of vaccines received. The federal program in which CVS and Walgreens are managing vaccinations in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities has received 49,400 vaccines since Dec. 28. Vaccines administered in the past 24 hours rose by 274 to 21,178, or 42.9% of vaccines received.

“Compared to last week, there are over 1,300 fewer new cases and over 2,300 fewer active cases. Our mitigation efforts are working, but we cannot use this as an excuse to relax. This virus can spread rapidly, and we all must work together to defeat it,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

COVID REPORT – Feb. 10

New known COVID-19 cases, active cases, tests

• Total confirmed and probable cases: 309,740, up 1,092

• Total confirmed and probable active cases: 14,190, down 708

• Total confirmed and probable deaths: 5,174, up 26

• There were 7,790 test results provided in the previous 24 hours.

• There were 2,207 antigen tests in the previous 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

735, down 40

Ventilators

138, up 1

The top five counties with new known cases reported Wednesday were: Pulaski (163), Washington (85), Benton (71), Saline (68), and Faulkner (56). The counties accounted for 40.5% of the 1,092 new confirmed and probable cases.

As of Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., there were 27,249,586 U.S. cases and 470,200 deaths. Globally, there were 107,179,340 cases and 2,348,877 deaths.

