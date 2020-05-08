COVID-Positive Individuals Are Infecting Fewer People





Individual cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, on average, are no longer spreading to multiple people in the community, a promising indicator for health experts that community transmission of the virus is slowing.



When the outbreak first began here in March, one COVID-positive person was typically infecting 4 to 5 others before they were isolated, according to Shelby County Health Department epidemiologist David Sweat. Now, that number is 1.14, which is lower than the rate that influenza normally spreads.



“Each person is infecting, on average...just barely above one other person,” Sweat said at Friday’s press conference. “What we have right now is stable transmission in the community.”



The goal, he says, is to keep driving down that reproductive rate, denying the virus new hosts.



“All of the work that we’re doing together is intended to help us get there, but really in just two months for us to go from a reproductive rate of between 4 and 5 down to a reproductive rate of one actually is quite an achievement,” Sweat said. “There’s no disease really except for maybe some of the very, very common sexually transmitted diseases that produce that number of cases for us to investigate on an annual basis, much less in a two-month period of time."



While the growth rate of new infections appears to be stabilizing, concentrated outbreaks at long-term care facilities for the elderly remain a problem. The health department is currently investigating 14 facilities with a cluster of cases, some with upwards of 70 positive residents and staff.



Sweat says the health department is still gathering data to understand asymptomatic spread at these places.



“When we have an outbreak in a facility, and we’re going through and offer[ing] mass screening to everyone who is present, we are trying to document whether those are ill individuals, non-ill or people who have no reported symptoms,” he said.



A little less than a third of the county’s 66 deaths have been individuals who tested positive at one of the 14 facilities under investigation.



Meanwhile, officials are hopeful to increase testing to 3,000 per day. The daily average now is around 1,200.



Next week, County Mayor Lee Harris is expected to propose $10 million in funding for more testing capacity and to hire at least 140 temporary health department workers. The money could also assist quarantined individuals facing hardships.



“We know that when an individual is a confirmed case that they have to sometimes stay at a hotel, and they have to have a way to take care of themselves and their family,” Harris said. “Our wrap-around services provide hotel stay [and] provide three meals for those confirmed cases.”



Harris said the proposal also includes income support for those who are quarantined. He will offer more details at Wednesday’s county commission meeting.

