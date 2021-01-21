COVID Restrictions to Loosen this Weekend in Shelby Co.





An almost month-long “Safer at Home” order that went into effect just after Christmas in Shelby County is set to end Friday. Replacing it is an updated health directive that loosens some restrictions for businesses.

Restaurant capacity is going up—from 25 to 50 percent—but diners will still need to keep masks on unless eating or drinking and sit with no more than six people at a table, all from the same household.

Eateries are still expected to close at 10 p.m.

Other businesses that faced capacity restrictions under the Safer at Home order, now just need to make sure that people can keep six feet of social distance and adhere to other safety measures like masking.

Health officials cite declining hospitalizations and transmission rates as a reason to relax the rules. Though about 500 patients sick with COVID were hospitalized in the Memphis-area as of Tuesday, that’s down from a record of more than 650 earlier this month.

Businesses that don’t comply with the mandates can be fined $50 for each violation or face closure. But, Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said this week that he’s relying on the public to prevent another surge.

“This directive places a lot emphasis on personal responsibility and the importance of you as an individual, as a family member and community member doing your part in making sure that we continue to remain safe and continue to progress,” he said at a press conference Tuesday.

The Health Department is also discouraging contact sports at schools.

