COVID spike prompts Batesville School District to remote instruction

A school district in Independence County is instructing their students to learn from home the week of Thanksgiving as coronavirus infections rise in the area.

The Batesville School District Thursday afternoon posted on Facebook that they would have Alternative Methods of Instruction - or AMI - days on Monday and Tuesday, November 22 and 23.



Employees have also been instructed to work remotely, but after school activities will remain as scheduled. The district cited a spike in COVID-19 cases causing high absenteeism rates and a shortage of staff.

Thursday was the 3rd day of sharp increases in COVID infections in Arkansas. Health officials say Independence County has 224 active cases - the second highest in the northeast region with Craighead having the most.

