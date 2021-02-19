COVID Vaccinations Postponed by Weather Now Rescheduled









The first rescheduled appointments for vaccinations that have been delayed by winter storms in Shelby County will be held at Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC) in Whitehaven on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20 and 21.







Those with missed appointments at the site on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 will be automatically rescheduled at the same time on Feb. 20.







Those who were scheduled for Feb. 16, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 at SWTCC will have the same time blocks on Feb. 21.







Appointments from Feb. 17 will be rescheduled to the same time on Feb. 24.







The Shelby County Health Department’s other vaccination locations: Appling, Germantown Baptist Church and the Pipkin Building will remain closed until next week. Missed appointments at those sites will automatically be rescheduled for the same location, time and day of the orginal appointment next week.







The health department will send email notifications regarding the new schedule.



More information can be found at www.shelby.community.

