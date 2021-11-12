Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library Director resigns

David Eckert, Craighead County-Jonesboro Library Director, is resigning to take a position at another library.

KAIT reports that a spokeswoman with the library confirmed that Eckert submitted his resignation yesterday (Thursday). Eckert has served as the library's director since 2013 after previously working as the library's assistant director.

The library had faced months of criticism over books with sexual content in the children's section. Some have called the criticisms an attack on freedom of speech and the LGBTQ+ community.

Eckert announced in October that the library would work to move the disputed books to the parent-teacher section.

