Create@State Podcast's 75th Episode Features Solar Energy Research

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”. In this interview, I talked with Associate Professor of Renewable Energy Technology Dr. Rajesh Sharma and students Andrew Hemund and Christopher Lowry about research involving solar energy. Dr. Sharma starts the interview. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

Associate Professor of Renewable Energy Technology Dr. Rajesh Sharma and students Andrew Hemund and Christopher Lowry. To hear more interviews like this one, you can subscribe to the Create@ State Podcast at the Create@State podcast page on KASU.org. It is also available on iTunes or Google Play, or you can listen on the NPR app. Please tell others about the Create@State Podcast, also leave us a review. We would love to hear from you. You’re listening to A-State Connections on KASU.

