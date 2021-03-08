Creative Media Production Supporters Can Vote for Competition Entries

JONESBORO – As part of the first Arkansas State University Creative Media Competition, supporters of the program can vote for their favorite entry by making a donation. High school and college students will test their media production skills and talents in the virtual competition, Friday, April 9.

The Creative Media Production program in the A-State School of Media and Journalism is organizing the event. High school students can submit entries online in a variety of media production categories to high school entries. College students can submit their entries at college entries.

Throughout the competition, high school and college students submit entries into a variety of media categories. Supporters of the A-State Creative Media Production (CMP) program can vote for their favorite entry by making an online donation. The entry with the most donations wins the CMP fan favorite award. Donations to the fan favorite begin at one dollar and support scholarships in the program.

Voting begins online Monday, March 29. Click here for more information about the A-State Creative Media Competition.

“The Creative Media Production faculty are excited to provide this competition and for the public to have the chance to vote on a fan favorite. Providing the fan favorite voting as a donation opportunity means that students attending Arkansas State University will benefit from this competition as they compete and as money is raised to support student scholarships in our Creative Media Production Program,” said Dr. Mary Jackson Pitts, creative media production coordinator, A-State.

“We have a wealth of creative students in high schools and universities in Arkansas and the region. We believe this competition will help showcase the many talents of these students.”

The A-State Creative Media Competition will feature more than 14 categories in video and audio production, photography, online content production, graphic communication, video and audio talent. Students from high schools and colleges will compete in separate categories.

All students compete free of charge for first, second, third and honorable mention prizes. Following the competition, the awards ceremony will be streamed live on ASU-TV’s Facebook page.

Registration forms, competition description and rules, and other important submission details are available at competition details. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m., Friday, March 19. All submissions will be submitted online.

The A-State creative media production program offers a number of degree opportunities in corporate media, graphic communication, and media ministry (both face-to-face and online), and sports media (face to face). Additionally, students can earn certificates in corporate media, graphic communication, sports production, and media ministry.

For further information, contact Dr. Michael Bowman at (870) 972-3070 or via email at mbowman@AState.edu. Follow A-State Creative Media Production on Facebook for updates on the competition.

