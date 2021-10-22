Critical Care Manager Megan Burks Describes Medical Professionals Experiences with Covid-19

Washington Regional Critical Care Manager Megan Burks highlights obstacles for caregivers in response to Covid-19

Pete Hartman speaks with Megan Burks who describes her personal experiences in managing the Critical Care unit currently being used for Covid ICU, nursing staff, and works collabortively with physicians and pharamcists. Megan Burks highlights not only the challenges she has faced personally, but also describes how her staff at Washington Regional have adapted in the face of Covid-19. If you would like to help or have something to share with Washington Regional staff, you can email icanhelp@wregional.com