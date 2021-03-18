Critical Infrastructure Workers Now Eligible for COVID Vaccine





Even more people can now book an appointment for a COVID-19 shot in Shelby County, which could put the area on track to meet the Biden administration’s goal of opening lines to all adults by May.







Critical infrastructure workers in the priority groups 2a and 2b can sign up as of Thursday afternoon. The category includes professions such as transit and agriculture workers. Click here for a complete list of professions.



New appointment slots will be announced Friday and can be reserved at https://covid19.memphistn.gov/. The public can also call 901-222-7468.

