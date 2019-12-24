Dinner Tonight: Shrimp and Grits

One of my favorite Southern dishes is Shrimp and Grits.

Now found on restaurant menus around the country, this dish actually has humble roots. For decades, shrimp and grits was the standard breakfast fare for coastal fisherman during the shrimp season. Shrimp was simply cooked up in butter or bacon grease and served over a steamy bowl of grits. It was a hearty, filling and convenient breakfast option.

Not just for breakfast anymore, shrimp and grits is also served for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Every restaurant seems to have their own version, adding their signature spices, smoky meats, and vegetables. But when it boils down to it, it is a very simple dish to prepare. In fact, it is one of my go-to dishes when I need to have dinner on the table in less than thirty minutes.

This dish is best when made with fresh Gulf shrimp. I recommend deveining the shrimp. You can choose to leave the tail on or off based on which you think looks better. If fresh shrimp is not available, thawed frozen shrimp is an acceptable substitute. With either fresh or frozen, it is important to cook the shrimp just enough, as overcooking it will make them chewy.

In my recipe, ingredients like Cajun seasoning, garlic, and Tasso ham give the shrimp and its accompanying sauce a delicious flavor. Tasso ham is a spicy, peppery smoked pork often used in Cajun cooking. If you cannot find it, Andouille sausage or bacon can be used instead to lend that smoky depth of flavor to the dish.

You can make this dish with either stone-ground grits or instant grits. Stone-ground grits take more time to cook, but their flavor and texture are richer than instant grits. Instant grits are faster to prepare and more ideal for quick weeknight meals. The choice comes down to a matter of taste and time.

Properly timing the cooking of the shrimp and grits will ensure that this dish comes out hot and delicious. Since shrimp cook so quickly, I recommend starting the grits first. When cooking either type of grits, I recommend using a pot with high sides. Grits tend to bubble and pop and a pot with high sides will reduce your chances of getting burned by bubbling grits.

As an extra touch, I like to flavor my grits with a lot of butter and a little cheese. A few tablespoons of butter will make your grits richer and creamier. Grated Parmesan or cheddar adds flavor as well as richness. This little step will make your shrimp and grits rival any restaurant version.

Jennifer Chandler is the author of "Simply Salads," "Simply Suppers: Easy Comfort Food Your Whole Family Will Love," and "Simply Grilling." She lives in East Memphis with her husband and two daughters.

Shrimp and Grits

1 pound large shrimp (16/20 count), peeled and deveined

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning (I like Tony Chachere’s®)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup finely diced tasso ham

1/4 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/2 cup chicken stock

4 cups cooked stone ground or instant grits, warm

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons finely sliced scallions (about 1 scallion)

Place the shrimp in a large mixing bowl and toss with the Cajun seasoning.

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, warm the oil until a few droplets of water sizzle when carefully sprinkled in the pan. Add the shrimp, garlic, and ham and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are lightly browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the wine and parsley and cook, until the liquid reduced in volume by half, about 2 minutes. Add the stock and over high heat, bring the mixture to a boil. Remove from the heat.

Portion the warm grits into the serving bowls and, using tongs, place equal portions of the shrimp over the grits.

Return the sauce back to the stove-top and over high heat, bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook until reduced in volume by half, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter until melted and well incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the sauce over the shrimp and grits, and garnish with the scallions. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

