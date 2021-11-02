I asked Majestic Grille owner Deni Reilly to offer her tried-and-true advice on how to get the most out of Downtown Dining Week.

Deni brings a lot of experience to the table. She is a co-founder of the week-long dining event and has participated in Downtown Dining Week every year since it started.

Make reservations

Make your reservation today. This dining week is very popular and reservations fill up quickly.

Check hours of operation

Many restaurants are still operating with smaller capacity and on reduced hours, so double check websites.

Be kind and tip like a champ

While the meals are discounted, your server is still doing just as much work to wait on you as they would with a full-priced meal.

Deni recommends you base your tip on what your meal would normally cost, then "add some happiness on top."

Be patient and flexible

Restaurants are dealing with supply chain delays and price increases across the board, so expect changes in menus and some flexibility in offerings this year.

Deni said, “We’ve given participating restaurants the flexibility to create offerings that best meet their current business needs. The menus may look a little different this year, but there will be still be delicious deals to enjoy.”

Imbibe

Don’t forget to order a beverage. Downtown Dining Week offerings at most places include cocktail, beer and wine specials.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

At a glance

Downtown Dining Week 2021

When: Nov. 1-7

Location: Over 50 restaurants across downtown Memphis; full list is on downtownmemphis.com

Price: Specials vary, but most restaurants offer $20.21 dinner menus

On-line: downtownmemphis.com

