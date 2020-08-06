On Election Day, Pandemic Voting Comes with No Wait, No Fear

Sheri Grear never even considered voting by mail. She didn’t want her vote for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty getting lost. So she showed up in person on election day.

“They had sanitizer, gloves, masks, everything was offered. I got my own pen. I had a stylus,” said Grear. “Everything was well sanitized so no qualms.”



By the end of the day, Grear’s ballot would be added to the more than 80,000 cast during early voting.



There were few delays to voting at polling places WKNO visited on Thursday. Elizabeth Cook, a 76-year-old retired Democrat, also had no fear at the polls. In fact, at her East Memphis site, she expected more people.



“I like to come on election day,” she said. “I think it’s when people vote and I just like to do that.”



Still, many people wanted to avoid coronavirus exposure this year. After a judge ruled in June that all eligible Tennessee residents could request an absentee ballot because of the pandemic, a record 19,000 people in Shelby County took that option. That’s about 20 times more absentee ballots than for a normal primary.



The rules will be different in November. The Tennessee Supreme Court decided Wednesday that voters will have to claim a specific vulnerability to COVID to request a mail-in ballot.



Steve Mulory, a Memphis attorney who fought for absentee ballots for all, says the ruling is an imperfect victory.



“While we’re disappointed that the court didn’t allow all voters to vote absentee for November, when you add up all the many medical conditions that quality and their caretakers, it’s still the case that substantial will be given the option to vote by mail this November,” Mulroy said.



Daria Schwartz voted in person today, but planned to mail in a ballot in November. As a school teacher who will be doing in-person lessons soon at her private school, she doesn’t want to risk going to the polls when it will be far more crowded.



“I feel very strongly about minimizing my contact with others so that I don’t spread it to my students and more importantly their families,” she said. For store owner Jimmy Hassan, safety challenges aren’t the only problem facing voters this year. The virus upended traditional ways of campaigning.



“It has been difficult in terms of candidates being able to meet the people like they would like. They haven’t been able to get out and shake the people’s hands and talk to them. Let them know what they actually stand for,” he said at a Midtown precinct.



But there is one thing that hasn’t changed about this year, says Midtown resident Angie Skinner



“Somebody’s going to win! And when they win, they should be, with integrity, serving our city.”