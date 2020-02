In 2018, a Missouri private equity fund manager purchased over 600 acres of wilderness in southern Carroll County and broke it up into speculative LLCs. Last summer, he began to prospect the land for minerals, alarming nearby landholders and attracting the attention of county and state officials. The manager then threatened to sell off his interest in the property. In December, deeds of conservation easements were placed on the parcels, but to what end and by whom remains unknown.