Embracing the Simplicity of Christmas

Christmas can be so emotionally heated if you let it be.

Even children can be awash in emotions and uncertainty caused by expectations that might be unreasonable.

But much of that can be kept at bay if you but embrace these simple messages of Christmas:

Life is simple.

Joy and love should rule the day.

Be not afraid.

I know it is so hard to live into those thoughts when the shopping is not done and the in-laws are coming for dinner. But I have lived long enough to know that if you embrace simplicity, joy and love, and if you limit fear, the task will be easier to get done.

I can hear the women in my life telling me how unrealistic what I am saying is, but I am not backing down.

This Christmas, try it my way and see where it takes you.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

