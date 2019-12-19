Ep 66 Create@State Podcast Features Dr. Shivan Haran, Students

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”. In this interview, I talked to Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Dr. Shivan Haran. He brought several students in to talk about the latest research. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

Dr. Shivan Haran is Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Arkansas State University. To hear more interviews like this one, you can subscribe to the Create@ State Podcast at the Create@State podcast page on KASU.org. It is also available on Spotify, iTunes or Google Play, or you can listen on the NPR app. Please tell others about the Create@State Podcast, also leave us a review. We would love to hear from you. You’re listening to A-State Connections on KASU.

