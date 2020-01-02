Ep. 68 Create@State Podcast Features Dr. Paul Sikkel

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”. In this interview, Associate Professor of Marine Biology Dr. Paul Sikkel talks about research involving parasites and the world’s oceans. Dr. Sikkel has students that are working on research around the world on a year-round basis. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

Associate Professor of Marine Biology at Arkansas State University Dr. Paul Sikkel on the Create@State podcast. To hear more interviews like this one, you can subscribe to the Create@ State Podcast at the Create@State podcast page on KASU.org. It is also available on Spotify, iTunes, or Google Play, or you can listen on the NPR app. Please tell others about the Create@State Podcast, also leave us a review. We would love to hear from you. You’re listening to A-State Connections on KASU.

