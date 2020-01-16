Ep. 70 Create@State Podcast Features Program that Involves More High School Students in Research

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”. In this interview, we discuss the expansion of a program to bring more high school students to A-State to conduct research. Telling us more is Education Outreach Coordinator at Arkansas Biosciences Institute at Arkansas State University Shea Harris and High School Science Teacher at Brookland Public Schools Candace Campbell. Harris tells about the program, which started out as “Bearcats in Biotech”. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

Education Outreach Coordinator at Arkansas Biosciences Institute at Arkansas State University Shea Harris and High School Science Teacher at Brookland Public Schools Candace Campbell. To hear more interviews like this one, you can subscribe to the Create@ State Podcast at the Create@State podcast page on KASU.org. It is also available on iTunes or Google Play, or you can listen on the NPR app. Please tell others about the Create@State Podcast, also leave us a review. We would love to hear from you. You’re listening to A-State Connections on KASU.

