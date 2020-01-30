Ep 72 Create@State podcast features Dr. Blaire Dean, Lucy Burner on exercise and testing

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”. In this interview, Professor of Health and Physical Education and Sports Sciences Dr. Blair Dean and Physical Education Senior Lucy Burner discuss research involving how exercise can affect student’s performance on high stakes testing, such as the ACT exam given to high school students. Dean gives an overview on the research. Click on the Listen button here.

Professor of Health and Physical Education and Sports Sciences Dr. Blair Dean and Physical Education Senior Lucy Burner.


