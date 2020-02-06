Ep 73 Create@State Podcast Features Exercise and Pre-School Children

This is A-State Connections on KASU.  I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”.  In this interview, I talked with Assistant Professor of Physical Education at A-State Dr. Scott Doig and physical education major Rory Bell.  They talk about research that has been taking place concerning exercise programs and pre-school students.  Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

