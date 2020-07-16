Ep 96 Create@State Podcast Features Presentations from College of Education and Behavioral Science

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”. In this segment, you hear a couple of presentations from the Create@State virtual symposium in April. These presentations are from the College of Education and Behavioral Science. Click on the Listen button for the entire segment. First is Emily Burke and Landon Bonner with their presentation “Is peer pressure really the biggest factor in teen drug use?”

Next is Zoe Bryan with her presentation “Effects of support dogs on eyewitness anxiety during testimony.”

Next is Jaylee Tribble and Toby Stipp. Their presentation is titled “Effects of Rosa’s Law on jury decision making: Ten years later.”

The final presentation is from Aleise Nooner and Eleanor Pulliam with their presentation “Differences in attitudes toward statistics in traditional versus online courses.”

That was Aleise Nooner and Eleanor Pulliam. To hear more of the Create@State podcast, you can subscribe to the Create@ State Podcast at the Create@State podcast page on KASU.org. It is also available on Apple Podcasts or Google Play. Take KASU wherever you go and listen to podcast segments on the KASU app. Please tell others about the Create@State Podcast, also leave us a review. We would love to hear from you.

