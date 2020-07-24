Ep 97 Create@State Podcast Features College of Nursing and Health Professions Research

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”. In this segment, you hear a couple of presentations from the Create@State virtual symposium in April. These presentations are from the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Arkansas State. Click on the Listen button for the segment. First is Josh Hodges with his presentation, “An analysis of adherence to prostate cancer screening guidelines within a primary care setting.”

Next is Ashley Early. Her presentation is “An examination of Statin therapy prescribing rates, among diabetic patients, between the ages of 40-75 with known existing cardiovascular risk.”

The next presentation is from Bridgette Fender with her presentation “A local family practice clinic’s colorectal cancer screening rates versus the national average of 67.3%”. .

The final presentation is from Mary Fisher. Her presentation is titled” Adherence to obesity screening within primary care in accordance to U.S. taskforce guidelines.”

