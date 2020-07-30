Ep 98 Create@State Features More Presentations From College of Nursing and Health Professions

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”. In this segment, you hear a couple of presentations from the Create@State virtual symposium in April. These presentations are from the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Arkansas State. First is Stacia Coleman with the presentation “Predictive value of injury risk screening for intercollegiate men’s basketball players”.

Next is Kelly Dowden. Her presentation is “An evaluation of metformin prescribing rates of local primary providers comparative to the national rates”.

The next presentation is from Madison Ferguson with her presentation “An analysis of childhood obesity screening rates among a suburban pediatric population”.

The final presentation is from Toni Cecil. Her presentation is titled “Effect of a whole-body reactive agility training on volleyball player performance”.

