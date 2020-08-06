Ep 99 Create@State Podcast Research from College of Nursing and Health Professions

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”. In this segment, you hear a couple of presentations from the Create@State virtual symposium in April. These presentations are from the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Arkansas State. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. First is Jenny Keller with her presentation “An examination of the alcohol screening rate within in family practice setting.”

Next is Taylor Long. Long’s presentation is “Aspirin use for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease.”

The next presentation is from Phillip Stokes with the presentation “An analysis of the utilization of advanced directive by primary care providers and discussion of barriers to implementation.”

Next is Thomas Shelton with the presentation “Tobacco use counseling rates in adult tobacco users within a local Arkansas primary care clinic.”

The final presentation is from Morgan Noble with the presentation “An obesity screening rate analysis in pediatric patients between the ages of 6-18.”

This is the 99th episode of the Create@State podcast so next week, we will have a special 100th episode. There will be a reflection of some previous episodes, including playing back one of the most popular episodes of the podcast. That will be aired next week during our 100th episode of the Create@State podcast.

To hear more of the Create@State podcast, you can subscribe to the Create@ State Podcast at the Create@State podcast page on KASU.org. It is also available on Apple Podcasts or Google Play. Take KASU wherever you go and listen to podcast segments on the KASU app. Please tell others about the Create@State Podcast, also leave us a review. We would love to hear from you.

