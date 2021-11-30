Ex-Craighead County Clerk sentenced to 10 years for stealing from nonprofit

On Monday, Former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday plead guilty to four counts of theft of property charges and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Holliday was found guilty in circuit court for stealing nearly $14,000 from the non-profit Northeast Arkansas Leadership and Business Council. As part of his sentence, Holliday is order to pay the amount he stole in restitution along with additional court costs.

He was also found guilty for forging applications to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Holliday was accused of forging a woman's signature on a liquor license to the ABC for The Edge Coffeehouse and Eatery back in July 2020. The café has since been closed and auctioned off during a bankruptcy auction for Holliday.

Holliday has been ordered to surrender to police by December 10.

Meanwhile, Holliday still faces felony federal wire fraud charges after allegedly embezzling over $1.5 million from the county while serving as the clerk. That trial is scheduled to begin on February 22, 2022 in U.S. District Court.

