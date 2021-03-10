Whether it’s gazing into the eyes of your spouse or the ability to earn income to provide for your family, 88% of Americans polled in a recent research study consider good vision vital to overall health.

Vision, one of our most precious senses, allows us to connect to the world and those we love daily.

The possibility of vision loss can be attributed to a combination of mechanisms. In some instances, conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration and cataracts have hereditary factors we simply cannot control. Early detection and intervention are key to warding off the magnitude of vision loss for those with these ailments.

Alternatively, within our realm of control reside conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and rheumatoid arthritis. With appropriate management of chronic illnesses, vision loss can be preventable. Know the risk factors & schedule your annual eye exam today!

This is Dr. Kirsten McKnight for Church Health.

